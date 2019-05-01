|
THOMPSON, Marilyn Rowcliff "known as Maz the artist" Passed away at the QE II Jubilee hospital in Brisbane on the 3rd of April. Dearly beloved mother of Brett, Craig and Michelle Evans. Cherished grandmother of Casey, Nicola, Ashlynn and Billy Parigi; Jayne, Charlie and Lenny Francis; Anika Evans. Much loved sister of Tony and Murry Thompson. Marilyn will be laid to rest with her brother Euan Thompson and her parents, Jack and Elizabeth Thompson at a later date, at the Eildon Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 1, 2019