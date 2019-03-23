Home

Marjorie DAWSON


1929 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Marjorie DAWSON Notice
DAWSON Marjorie Of Tumbarumba, passed away peacefully at the Tumbarumba MPS Hospital on Sunday, 17th March 2019.

Beloved wife of Harry (dec'd). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Judy & Graham, Jill & Peter, and Annmaree. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother.

Loved sister of Harry (dec'd) and sister-in-law of Gloria and fond aunt of their family.

Will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Aged 89 years.

A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Marjorie will be held at St Jude's Anglican Church, Murray Street, Tumbarumba on Monday 25th March 2019 commencing at 10:00am. The Cortege will then proceed to the Tumbarumba Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Resting Peacefully



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 23, 2019
