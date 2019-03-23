|
|
DAWSON Marjorie Of Tumbarumba, passed away peacefully at the Tumbarumba MPS Hospital on Sunday, 17th March 2019.
Beloved wife of Harry (dec'd). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Judy & Graham, Jill & Peter, and Annmaree. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother.
Loved sister of Harry (dec'd) and sister-in-law of Gloria and fond aunt of their family.
Will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Aged 89 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Marjorie will be held at St Jude's Anglican Church, Murray Street, Tumbarumba on Monday 25th March 2019 commencing at 10:00am. The Cortege will then proceed to the Tumbarumba Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Resting Peacefully
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 23, 2019