|
|
KEOUGH Marjorie Mary (nee Body)
Peacefully at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga on Friday 3rd May 2019. Beloved wife of Kevin Keough, Ted Oakman and David Cox (all dec). Dearly loved mother of Carol & John Holman. Loving 'Nan' to Warren & Karen and Tracey & Justin McIver and her five great grandchildren. Loved sister of Olive and Neville and their families. Aged 98 years.
A Service to celebrate the life of Marjorie will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Monday 13th May 2019 commencing at 11.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Cancer Reserach can be made at the chapel.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 6, 2019