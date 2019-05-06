Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie KEOUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Mary KEOUGH


1920 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Marjorie Mary KEOUGH Notice
KEOUGH Marjorie Mary (nee Body)

Peacefully at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga on Friday 3rd May 2019. Beloved wife of Kevin Keough, Ted Oakman and David Cox (all dec). Dearly loved mother of Carol & John Holman. Loving 'Nan' to Warren & Karen and Tracey & Justin McIver and her five great grandchildren. Loved sister of Olive and Neville and their families. Aged 98 years.



A Service to celebrate the life of Marjorie will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Monday 13th May 2019 commencing at 11.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Cancer Reserach can be made at the chapel.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices