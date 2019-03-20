Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Resources
More Obituaries for Marshal NELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marshal Stuart NELSON


1955 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Marshal Stuart NELSON Notice
NELSON Marshal Stuart Suddenly at the Coolamon MPS on Sunday 17th March 2019, of Dullah Road Ganmain. Beloved husband of Julie. Loved Father of Melanie, Herbert and Christopher. Loved step father of Belinda, Robert, Rebecka, William and Ebony. Loved Grandfather of 20 grandchildren. Aged 64.



A service of Thanksgiving will be held, graveside at Ganmain Lawn Cemetery, Grave St, Ganmain on Friday 22nd March 2019 commencing at 11.00 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices