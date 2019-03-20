|
NELSON Marshal Stuart Suddenly at the Coolamon MPS on Sunday 17th March 2019, of Dullah Road Ganmain. Beloved husband of Julie. Loved Father of Melanie, Herbert and Christopher. Loved step father of Belinda, Robert, Rebecka, William and Ebony. Loved Grandfather of 20 grandchildren. Aged 64.
A service of Thanksgiving will be held, graveside at Ganmain Lawn Cemetery, Grave St, Ganmain on Friday 22nd March 2019 commencing at 11.00 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2019