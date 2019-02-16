Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Marven WOLTER


WOLTER Marven 'John'

Passed away peacefully on Thursday 14th February 2019 at Wagga Wagga, formally of Tarcutta & Tumbarumba. Dearly loved husband of Margaret (dec'd). Loved father of Tracy, Gregory, Donna, Rodney, Jenny and their partners. Loved pop of his 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Aged 75 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



A graveside service to celebrate John's life will be held at Tarcutta Cemetery, Myrtle Street Tarcutta on Thursday, 21st February 2019 commencing at 12:30pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 16, 2019
