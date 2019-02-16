|
|
WOLTER Marven 'John'
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 14th February 2019 at Wagga Wagga, formally of Tarcutta & Tumbarumba. Dearly loved husband of Margaret (dec'd). Loved father of Tracy, Gregory, Donna, Rodney, Jenny and their partners. Loved pop of his 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Aged 75 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A graveside service to celebrate John's life will be held at Tarcutta Cemetery, Myrtle Street Tarcutta on Thursday, 21st February 2019 commencing at 12:30pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 16, 2019