|
|
De JONG (nee Gerhard) Mary Anne Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday 21st February 2019. Dearly loved wife of Joe. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Michael, John and Carmel, Leigh and Amanda, Joe and Tina, Russell and Krista, Wens and Courtney, and Christopher (dec'd). Loved Nan of Jessica, Joshua and Bianca; Sam, William, Meg and Ryder; Paige and Kiandra; Casey, Velvet and Savannah; Hayden and Noah and great-grandmother of Imogen, Lucas and Kian. Loved sister of Max (dec'd), Russell (dec'd), Veronica (dec'd), Patrick, Valda, Colin, Helen, Barry (dec'd), Janet (dec'd), Michael, Johnny (dec'd), Carol and their families. Aged 70 years. 'Forever in our hearts.' A Graveside Service to Celebrate Mary's life will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery on Friday 1st March 2019 commencing at 2pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 23, 2019