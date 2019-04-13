Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Mary Jane MILLER Notice
MILLER (nee Roberts) Mary Jane Of Narrung Street, Wagga Wagga and formerly of 'Bonnie Brae ', Marrar. Loved wife of Eric and Reginald (both dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce, Keith & Jeanine. Grandmother to Sarah & Dan and Duncan. Great grandmother to Maisey. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Aged 96 years.



A service to celebrate the life of Mary Miller will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 17th April 2019, commencing at 10.00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 13, 2019
