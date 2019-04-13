|
|
MILLER (nee Roberts) Mary Jane Of Narrung Street, Wagga Wagga and formerly of 'Bonnie Brae ', Marrar. Loved wife of Eric and Reginald (both dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce, Keith & Jeanine. Grandmother to Sarah & Dan and Duncan. Great grandmother to Maisey. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Aged 96 years.
A service to celebrate the life of Mary Miller will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 17th April 2019, commencing at 10.00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 13, 2019