CHISWELL Mary Margaret At Calvary Hospital on Thursday 25th April 2019, of Wagga Wagga. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Chiswell. Dearly loved mother of Bruer, Catriona, Leah and Rohan. Loving mother-in-law of Michael, Carolyn and Fiona. Loving 'Gran' of Stuart, Aniess, Rory, Alex and Michael. Loved sister of Stan (dec) and Doreen. Aged 90 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Mary's life will be held in St. John's Anglican Church, Church Street Wagga Wagga, on Tuesday 7th May, 2019, commencing at 10:30am. Following the service the cortege will leave for The Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road Lake Albert. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 29, 2019