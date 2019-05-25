|
|
SILK (Sister Roberta) Sister Mary 27.02.1930 - 21.05.2019
Mary died quietly and peacefully in the Home of Compassion. Much loved member of the Presentation Sisters Wagga Wagga. Daughter of Joseph and Theresa (both dec'd). Sister of Colin, Ronald, Sidney, Eileen and Edward (all dec'd). Survived by her much loved sister and friend Lala. Wonderful aunt to her many nieces and nephews.
Mary was a much loved teacher in schools and with the hearing impaired and a mentor and friend to refugees both in Sydney and Wagga Wagga.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Sister Mary Silk in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Wagga Wagga at 10am on Thursday 30th May 2019 followed by internment at the Wagga Wagga Lawn cemetery.
'Life is now transformed into the Divine presence of enduring love' (Ilia Delio)
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 25, 2019