RUSSELL Matthew James 11.1.1964 - 15.6.2000 Those special memories of you Matt will always bring a smile if only we could have you back for just a little while. Then we could sit and talk again just like we use to do, you always meant so very much and always will do too. The fact that you're no longer here will always cause us pain but you're forever in our hearts, until we meet again. Loved & remembered always Shirley, Kathryn, Tim, Rebecca and families
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 18, 2019