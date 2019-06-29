|
|
WILLIS (Freemantle) Maureen Frances Of Wagga Wagga. Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital, Palliative Care Unit, Wagga Wagga, after a short illness on Friday, 28th June 2019. Loving wife of Colin. Adored mother and mother-in-law to Graeme, Jeff & Joy, Julie & Chris, Michael & Mark. Proud grandmother and great-grandmother to Kelli, Taryn, Zahli, Byron, Saige and Vera. Loving sister to Kevin, Jean (dec'd), Peter and John (both dec'd).
Forever In God's Garden
Prayers for the repose of Maureen's Soul will be held at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bardia Street, Ashmont on Tuesday 2nd July 2019, commencing at 10.00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
The family wish to personally thank Professor Tara Mackenzie for her angelic personal support and care shown toward the family.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from June 29 to July 1, 2019