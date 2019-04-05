|
GRIFFITHS Maxwell Gordon Max passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Calvary Hospital on Wednesday 3rd April 2019. Son of the late Albert and Margaret Griffiths. Beloved husband of Amy and Dorothy (both Dec'd). Brother of Bill, Cecil, Les, Albert and Dossie (all Dec'd). Beloved Uncle to his Nieces and Nephews and their extended families. Max will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Aged 92 years
'A true Gentleman'
Rest in Peace.
The relatives and friends of the late Mr Max Griffiths are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Tuesday 9th April 2019. A Graveside Service will be held in the Junee Lawn Cemetery commencing at 12.00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Cooinda Court Hostel would be appreciated and can be left at the Service.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 5, 2019