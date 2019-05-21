Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxwell DODDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxwell Ross DODDS


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Maxwell Ross DODDS Notice
DODDS Maxwell Ross 'Dick'

5th March 1930 - 17th May 2019

Aged 89 years.



Passed away peacefully at Urana MPS, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Lynda. Loving father and father-in-law of John & Janette (dec), Peter & Lucy, Geoff, Graeme & Suzie, Doug & Caroline and Wendy & Dennis. Cherished Pop and old Pop of his sixteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in St Philip's Anglican Church, Princess Street Urana, on Friday 24th May 2019, commencing at 2:00pm. Following the service, the cortege will leave for The Urana Monumental Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



We wish that we could see you Pop

for just a little while.

We wish that we could hug you

and see your cheeky smile.

But wishing gets us nowhere

and longing is in vain,

so we will hold you in our hearts

until we meet again.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices