DODDS Maxwell Ross 'Dick'



5th March 1930 - 17th May 2019



Aged 89 years.







Passed away peacefully at Urana MPS, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Lynda. Loving father and father-in-law of John & Janette (dec), Peter & Lucy, Geoff, Graeme & Suzie, Doug & Caroline and Wendy & Dennis. Cherished Pop and old Pop of his sixteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.







A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in St Philip's Anglican Church, Princess Street Urana, on Friday 24th May 2019, commencing at 2:00pm. Following the service, the cortege will leave for The Urana Monumental Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.







We wish that we could see you Pop



for just a little while.



We wish that we could hug you



and see your cheeky smile.



But wishing gets us nowhere



and longing is in vain,



so we will hold you in our hearts



until we meet again.







Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 21, 2019