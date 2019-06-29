Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Resources
More Obituaries for May BRUCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

May Louise BRUCE


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
May Louise BRUCE Notice
BRUCE May Louise At Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Friday 28th June 2019. Loving wife of George (dec'd). Dedicated and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Lynette & Don Schumacher, Robert & Sue, Patricia and Graham & Megan. Loving grandmother of her 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Aged 94 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of May, will be held in Wesley Uniting Church, Church St, Wagga Wagga, on Monday 8th July, 2019. Following the service, commencing at 10.00am, the cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices