BRUCE May Louise At Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Friday 28th June 2019. Loving wife of George (dec'd). Dedicated and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Lynette & Don Schumacher, Robert & Sue, Patricia and Graham & Megan. Loving grandmother of her 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Aged 94 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of May, will be held in Wesley Uniting Church, Church St, Wagga Wagga, on Monday 8th July, 2019. Following the service, commencing at 10.00am, the cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 29, 2019