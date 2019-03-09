Home

John Bance & Son Funeral Home
Merle Patricia COOKE


1941 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Merle Patricia COOKE Notice
COOKE Merle Patricia Passed away at Calvary Hospital on Wednesday 6th March 2019, late of Gumleigh Gardens, Wagga Wagga. Loved daughter of Herbert and Althea Cooke (both dec'd). Loving sister and sister-in-law of John and Peach Cooke (both dec'd), Jim and Hazel Cooke (both dec'd).



Grateful thanks to the wonderful staff at Calvary Palliative Care and the management, staff and residents at Gumleigh Gardens for all their support and care of Merle - from Deidre Roberts and the Cooke and Gilmore families.



A Service to Celebrate Merle's life will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel on Wednesday 13th March 2019 commencing at 10am. The cortege will then proceed to the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 9, 2019
