WOOD Merle Reubina Passed away peacefully at Loreto Home of Compassion on Tuesday, 19th February 2019, formerly of Dennis Crescent, Wagga Wagga. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Colin (dec'd), Robyn & Steve Roach, Kath & Kim, Mathew & Dianne Agius and Darren (dec'd). Cherished grandmother of her many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Aged 82 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A graveside service to celebrate Merle's life will be held at Ganmain Lawn Cemetery, Grave Street on Monday, 25th February 2019 commencing at 2pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019