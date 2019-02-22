Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Merle WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle Reubina WOOD


1936 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Merle Reubina WOOD Notice
WOOD Merle Reubina Passed away peacefully at Loreto Home of Compassion on Tuesday, 19th February 2019, formerly of Dennis Crescent, Wagga Wagga. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Colin (dec'd), Robyn & Steve Roach, Kath & Kim, Mathew & Dianne Agius and Darren (dec'd). Cherished grandmother of her many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Aged 82 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A graveside service to celebrate Merle's life will be held at Ganmain Lawn Cemetery, Grave Street on Monday, 25th February 2019 commencing at 2pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.