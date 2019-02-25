|
GEORGIOU Michael Nicholas
Born in Ayia Napa, Cyprus in 1940. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga on Saturday 23rd February 2019. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Dawn, son Nicholas, daughter-in-law Maria and granddaughters Elizabeth and Isabella. Adored brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Anthony (dec'd), George and Peter, and their families.
'A tireless contributor to the local community, loved and respected by all who knew him.'
The funeral service will be held at the Greek Orthodox Church at 26 Tompson Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 28th February 2019 commencing at 11am, followed by a funeral procession to the Wagga Wagga Monumental Cemetery, Kooringal Road. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of either the Greek Orthodox Church Wagga Wagga, or the Calvary Hospital Palliative Care Unit will be accepted at the Church.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019