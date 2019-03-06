|
POWELL Michael Thomas 136372 Peacefully at Wagga Wagga, on Monday 4th March 2019, formerly of Bourke Street, Wagga Wagga. Dearly beloved husband of Dorothy (dec'd). Dearly loved and father and father in-law of Mary and Alan, Jim and Jan, Dorothy and Peter, John, Joanne and Geoff, and Monica and Mark. Much loved and treasured Pop of 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. In his 94th year. "Resting in God's Care" A Requiem Mass for the Repose of Michael's Soul will be offered in St Michael's Cathedral, Wagga Wagga, on Monday 11th March 2019, commencing at 10.30am. Following prayers after Mass the cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives, friends and Ex-Service personnel are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2019