Michael William ROBBINS


1956 - 2019
Michael William ROBBINS Notice
ROBBINS Michael William 'Mick'

Passed away at home on Wednesday 6th March 2019. Dearly loved husband of Lyn. Loving Dad of Angie, Katie, Brett and Bec, and father-in-law to Levi and Jeremy. Adored Poppy of Ayla, Judah and Blaze. Aged 62 years.



A Service to Celebrate Mick's life will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday 12th March 2019 commencing at 11.30am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Riverina Cancer Care Centre would be greatly appreciated.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 9, 2019
