Radcliffe Funeral Services
4 Moorefield Park Drive
Wodonga, Victoria 3690
(02) 6056 0649
Mollie Eileen VODDEN

Mollie Eileen VODDEN Notice
Vodden Mollie Eileen 1/4/1931 - 13/2/2019 Passed away at the "Oolong" Howlong with her loving family by her side. Cherished mother of Eileen Just, grandmother of Brendan and Carissa Just, Rebecca and Phil Barber. Great grandmother of Harrison, Oliver, Rhylee and Jacson. Today, tomorrow, Our whole lives through, We will always love and remember you. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Dearly loved mother of Margaret and Terry Darmody and treasured nano of Kellie, Andrew, Claire and Michael. "What an incredible mum and nanno." The support and love will be in our memories forever. Love you. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Passed away at Howlong on Wednesday February 13th 2019. Dear mother and mother-in-law of Wally and Pam. "Rest in peace mum" ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Passed away at Oolong Howlong. Loved and devoted mother, mother-in-law. Nan and great-nan of Jenny, David, Jaye and Chris Tulk. Re-united with Dad
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 16, 2019
