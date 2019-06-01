|
MASTERS Neil Rupert Valentine "Breeze" Of Tumut. Passed away peacefully at the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Wednesday 29th May 2019. Loving husband of Joyce. Adored father and father-in-law of Bruce & Marilyn, Bill & Trisha, Colin & Janelle (dec'd), Alan & Annette and Trevor & Joanne. Cherished Breeze to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Aged 95 years.
Prayers for the Repose of Neil's Soul will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Capper Street, Tumut on Tuesday 4th June 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. The Cortege will then proceed to the Tumut Lawn Cemetery, Capper Street, Tumut. Relatives, friends and ex-serviceman are respectfully invited to attend.
~Rest In Peace ~
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 1, 2019
