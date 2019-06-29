|
|
CAMERON Neil Scott Passed away on Sunday, 23rd June 2019. Aged 61 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Helen, Skye, Gus, Olivia, Georgie and their partners. Cherished Pa to Billie, Patrick and Theodore. Beloved brother to Tine, Jenny and Greg. Adored Uncle to Michael, Melodie, Annabel, Amber, Richard, Steff, James and David. Will be sadly missed by all.
A Chapel Service for the life of Neil Cameron will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, Copland Street, on Monday 1st July 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 29, 2019