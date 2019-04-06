WILLERS Noel James 25.12.1935 - 6.4.2018 In loving memory of a dear husband, dad and grandad. We thought of you today with love, But that is nothing new. We thought of you yesterday, And the day before that too. They say that time heals all sorrows, And helps us to forget. But time has only shown how much we all miss you yet. To us you were so special, What more is there to say, Except to wish with all our hearts, That you were here with us today. Loved always and sadly missed by your loving wife Barbara, children Andrew, Annmarie & Wayne and granddad to Sahara and Casey.











Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary