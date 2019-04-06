Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Noel WILLERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel James WILLERS


1935 - 2018 In Memoriam Condolences
Noel James WILLERS In Memoriam
WILLERS Noel James 25.12.1935 - 6.4.2018 In loving memory of a dear husband, dad and grandad. We thought of you today with love, But that is nothing new. We thought of you yesterday, And the day before that too. They say that time heals all sorrows, And helps us to forget. But time has only shown how much we all miss you yet. To us you were so special, What more is there to say, Except to wish with all our hearts, That you were here with us today. Loved always and sadly missed by your loving wife Barbara, children Andrew, Annmarie & Wayne and granddad to Sahara and Casey.



logo


logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.