|
|
JUNCK Noren Ruth Passed away on Monday 22nd April 2019 late of Settler's Village and formerly of San Isidore. Dearly loved wife of Brian (deceased). Cherished mother and mother in-law of Paul and Helen, Peter, Mary and Ross, Martin and Vicki (deceased), Michael (deceased), Naomi and Scott, and Elizabeth and Paul. Adored Grandma and Nana of her 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Beloved daughter of Harold and Alice and stepdaughter of Stella (all deceased). Loved sister of Michael and Chris. Aged 86 years
'In God's Garden.'
A Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul will be offered for Noreen in the Carmelite Monastery, Morshead St Ashmont on Wednesday 1st May 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Following refreshments the service will continue at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019