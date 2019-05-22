Resources More Obituaries for Norman HARVEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norman Charles "Norm" HARVEY

Notice HARVEY Norman Charles "Norm" Of Tumbarumba and formerly of Humula, passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 17th May 2019. Loved husband and best mate of Wilga for 64 years. Adored father and father-in-law of Norm & Adele, Pamela & Phillip, Janelle & Barry and Ricky & Jenni. Cherished by his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Brother of Judith. Will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Aged 83 years.







A Prayer Service for the Repose of Norm's Soul will be held at the Tumbarumba RSL Hall, Winton Street, Tumbarumba on Friday, 24th May 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. The cortege will then proceed to the Tumbarumba Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.







You never failed to do your best,



Your heart was true and tender,



You simply lived for those you loved



And those you loved remember.







