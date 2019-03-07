|
|
BARLOW Norman Francis 'Normie'
Passed away peacefully at Lockhart MPS on 3rd March 2019, aged 89 years. Loved husband of Beverley and Amy (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of: Suzanne and Ken, Barry and Annette, Kevin, Colin (dec), Dianne and Wayne, Julie, Kaye and Peter, Helen and Shane, and step-father to Craig, Wayne and Cassie, and Selina. Loved by all his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and step grandchildren.
Rest In Peace
A celebration of the life of the late Norman Francis Barlow will be held at St Aidan's Anglican Church, Lockhart NSW at 10.30am on 12th March 2019, a cortege will leave for the Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019