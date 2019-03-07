Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman BARLOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Francis BARLOW


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Norman Francis BARLOW Notice
BARLOW Norman Francis 'Normie'

Passed away peacefully at Lockhart MPS on 3rd March 2019, aged 89 years. Loved husband of Beverley and Amy (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of: Suzanne and Ken, Barry and Annette, Kevin, Colin (dec), Dianne and Wayne, Julie, Kaye and Peter, Helen and Shane, and step-father to Craig, Wayne and Cassie, and Selina. Loved by all his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and step grandchildren.



Rest In Peace



A celebration of the life of the late Norman Francis Barlow will be held at St Aidan's Anglican Church, Lockhart NSW at 10.30am on 12th March 2019, a cortege will leave for the Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.