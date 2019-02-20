Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Pamela June WINKWORTH


1942 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Pamela June WINKWORTH Notice
WINKWORTH (Robinson) Pamela June 28/01/1942 - 16/02/2019

Passed away peacefully with her loving children by her side at Caloola Aged Care Centre on Saturday, 16th February 2019. Beloved wife of Brian (dec'd) and Jeoffrey McGrath (dec'd). Cherished mother of Terry, Darren, Michelle and mother-in-law of Gavin. Proud nan of Mailey and Owen. Survived by her twin sister Barbara Brown. Aged 77 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A service to celebrate the life of Pam Winkworth will be held at Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, 26th February 2019 commencing at 10:30am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019
