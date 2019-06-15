|
WATKINS, Pamela (June) Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13th 2019 at Cooma Hospital, formerly of Myack St, Berridale. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of JAMES (dec), mother of Sandra, Scott and Penny. Mother in-law to Jannet. Adored Grandee to Brock, Zach, Curtis, Jamie and callum. Great Grandee to Marlee and Georgie. The relatives and friends of the late PAMELA JUNE WATKINS are invited to attend her funeral service to be held by the graveside in the Gegedzerick Cemetery, Berridale on Saturday June 22nd at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the cancer council. Allens Funerals Cooma Alan Dodd Director Family Owned & Operated FDA 02-6452 2094
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 15, 2019