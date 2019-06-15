Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allens Funerals
43 Dennison Street
Cooma, New South Wales 2630
02 6452 2094
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela WATKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela (June) WATKINS

Notice Condolences

Pamela (June) WATKINS Notice
WATKINS, Pamela (June) Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13th 2019 at Cooma Hospital, formerly of Myack St, Berridale. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of JAMES (dec), mother of Sandra, Scott and Penny. Mother in-law to Jannet. Adored Grandee to Brock, Zach, Curtis, Jamie and callum. Great Grandee to Marlee and Georgie. The relatives and friends of the late PAMELA JUNE WATKINS are invited to attend her funeral service to be held by the graveside in the Gegedzerick Cemetery, Berridale on Saturday June 22nd at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the cancer council. Allens Funerals Cooma Alan Dodd Director Family Owned & Operated FDA 02-6452 2094
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.