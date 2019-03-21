Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
BUDD (Pat) Patricia Passed away peacefully at the RSL Village on Tuesday 19th March 2019. Loved wife of Ern (dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law to Marilyn & Andrew Richmond, Graeme & Leanne and Trish & Paul Byrne. Cherished Moppy to her 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchilldren. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. In her 89th year.



A service to celebrate the life of Pat Budd will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 26th March 2019, commencing at 10.45am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of the Cancer Council will be accepted at the Chapel.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019
