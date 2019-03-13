Home

Patricia Elizabeth LOVE


1931 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Patricia Elizabeth LOVE Notice
LOVE Patricia Elizabeth (Pat)

Passed away peacefully on Monday 11th March 2019. Dearly loved wife of Lionel (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Kim, Amanda and Paul, Andrew and Lynne. Much loved Nana of her 11 grandchildren and their families. Loved sister of Lois, Basil and Anne and their families. Aged 88 years.



Loved and remembered always.



A Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration will be held on Friday 15th March 2019 in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel commencing at 1pm. The cortege will then proceed to the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2019
