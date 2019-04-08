|
HALSE Patricia Mary Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 9th April 2019 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of prayers after Mass, the cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Crematorium. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wendy Hucker Nursing Home would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the cathedral.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 8, 2019
