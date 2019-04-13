Resources More Obituaries for Patricia TURNER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia TURNER

Notice TURNER (Shea) Patricia Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Mary Potter Nursing Home on Thursday 11th April 2019 of Wagga Wagga. Loving Wife of Reg dec'd and loving Mother and Mother in law of Kay & Tim Wilson, Brian & Noelene, Bruce & Sue, Lew & Sue, Chris & Glenda, Garry, Jenny & Steve Scaysbrook, Robyn & Wayne Cuttle, Maryanne & Kevin Himmelberg, Kim & John Duffy. Loving sister of Doreen and 8 brothers and sisters dec'd. Loving Nanny of 34 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren. Aged 91 years. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.







Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Patricia Turner will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Bourke Street, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 17th April 2019 commencing at 1.00pm , the funeral will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of the Mary Potter Nursing Home Wagga Wagga will be accepted at the church.







Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 13, 2019