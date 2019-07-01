Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul HORTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Bailey HORTON


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Paul Bailey HORTON Notice
HORTON Paul Bailey Passed away peacefully in Wagga Wagga with loving family at his side. Beloved husband of Heather (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Ian & Kim, Graham & Cate and Elizabeth & Barrie Laing. Devoted pop to Kyle, Brooke, Ryan, Isabel and their partners, Genevieve, Michael (dec'd), Nicola and Emily. Proud great-grandfather to his 8 great-grandchildren. Fondest brother-in-law. Treasured uncle, great-uncle and great-great uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Aged 92 years.



'Reunited with Heath under the Apricot Tree'



A Service to celebrate Paul's life will be held at Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday, 4th July 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.