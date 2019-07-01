|
|
HORTON Paul Bailey Passed away peacefully in Wagga Wagga with loving family at his side. Beloved husband of Heather (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Ian & Kim, Graham & Cate and Elizabeth & Barrie Laing. Devoted pop to Kyle, Brooke, Ryan, Isabel and their partners, Genevieve, Michael (dec'd), Nicola and Emily. Proud great-grandfather to his 8 great-grandchildren. Fondest brother-in-law. Treasured uncle, great-uncle and great-great uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Aged 92 years.
'Reunited with Heath under the Apricot Tree'
A Service to celebrate Paul's life will be held at Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday, 4th July 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 1, 2019