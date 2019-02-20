Home

Paul Clarence GRAHAM


1919 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Paul Clarence GRAHAM Notice
GRAHAM Paul Clarence Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Saturday, 16th February 2019, of Settlers Village formerly of Barmedman. Beloved husband of Maureen (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Anthony & Connie, Michael & Kirsten, Marylou & Robert, Vincent & Alison, Tanya & Matthew and Michelle & Peter. Cherished pop of his 18 grandchildren. In his 100th year. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



'God has him in His keeping

We have him in our hearts'



A Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Paul Graham will be held in Our Lady Of Fatima Catholic Church, Bourke Street Wagga Wagga on Friday 22nd February 2019,commencing at 10:30am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A private burial will be conducted following the Mass. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of St Vincent De Paul NSW Drought Appeal will be accepted at the Church.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2019
