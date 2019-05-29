PLACKETT Paul Maurice Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 24th May 2019. Dearly loved husband of Bev. Loving father and father-in-law of Robert & Jacinta Plackett, Neville & Danni Little and Tammy & Dane Vivian. Proud Poppy of Nat (Prune), Young Robert (James), Ella, Gemma, Jamie, Callum, Kaeleb, Paige, Seth and Tye. Cherished son of Robert (dec'd) and Tom & Nellie (both dec'd). Brother of Robert. Aged 75 years. He will be deeply missed by all his family, friends and his loyal dogs Tia & Bindi.







A Service of Prayers to celebrate Paul's life will be held in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Bourke Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 31st May 2019. Following the service commencing at 10:30am the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of the Wagga Wagga Kidney and Renal Service will be accepted at the Church.







Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 29, 2019