Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline DWYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Judith DWYER


1941 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Pauline Judith DWYER Notice
DWYER Pauline Judith Peacefully at Calvary Hospital on Thursday 28th March 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter Dwyer. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Pauline & Kevin Teahan, Peter, Robert, Judith Ball, Margaret & Paul King, Kerry & Thelma Dwyer and Helen & Troy Krause. Loving Grandmother and Nanna of 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Kevin & Lyn Bullard. Aged 77 years.



Funeral details to appear in Saturday's edition of the Daily Advertiser.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices