DWYER Pauline Judith Peacefully at Calvary Hospital on Thursday 28th March 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter Dwyer. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Pauline & Kevin Teahan, Peter, Robert, Judith Ball, Margaret & Paul King, Kerry & Thelma Dwyer and Helen & Troy Krause. Loving Grandmother and Nanna of 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Kevin & Lyn Bullard. Aged 77 years.
Funeral details to appear in Saturday's edition of the Daily Advertiser.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019