GROSSBECHLER Peggy Lorraine (nee Smart) 22 August 1936 - 3 April 2019 Beloved wife of Franz for 61 years. Adored mother of Mark and Paivi, Margot, Carolyne and Mat, and Ian. Nanny to Mike, Rosie and Hannah, and great grandmother to Ruby and Nancy. Peggy's family would like to thank the staff at Jindalee Aged Care for their devoted care of Peggy over the past few years. Always in our hearts A celebration of Peggy's life will be held at the Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Canberra on THURSDAY, 11 April 2019, commencing at 12:00 noon. Please wear purple or bright colours. In lieu of flowers, Peggy's family would appreciate donations to Alzheimer's Australia ACT. Envelopes will be available on the day. Canberra | Ph: 6287 3466



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 6, 2019
