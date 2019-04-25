|
|
|
MCDONALD Peter David Passed away at Dove Tree Nursing Home, QLD on Friday 5th April 2019. Loved son of Joe & Lette (both dec'd). Brother and brother-in-law of Robert (Bathurst), Maureen & Ray Piffero (Brisbane) and Anthony (dec'd). Uncle of Vaughan and Troy. Great uncle of kayla, Chloe, Drew, Isabelle and Talia. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 56 years.
A Celebration for the Life of Peter David McDonald will be held at Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel on Friday 26th April 2019, following the service commencing at 11.30am, the burial will take place within the grounds at Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 25, 2019
