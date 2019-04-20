Home

Peter Louis BRENCHER


1923 - 2019
Peter Louis BRENCHER Notice
BRENCHER Peter Louis Passed away peacefully at Bombala on Tuesday 16th April 2019, formerly of Currawarna. Loved husband of Thelma (dec'd). Loved father of Philip (dec'd), Dianne, Ian, and Neil. Much loved Grandfather of Kylie, Stephen and Melodee, and their families. Aged 95 years.



Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend at service celebrating his life on Friday 26th April 2019 in the Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga commencing at 2pm; after which the cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery for burial.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 20, 2019
