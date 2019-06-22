|
|
BULLEN Peter Reginald 25.5.1938 - 20.6.2019
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 20th June 2019 at Calvary Palliative Care. Dearly loved husband of Marie. Loving father of Michael and Sue-Ellen, Tony and Judy, and Karen. Adored Pop of nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Betty and Lance (dec'd), Mary and Bob (both dec'd), Rita and Pat (both dec'd), Kath (dec'd), Tom and Carolynne, Barry and Jo.
'Forever in our hearts.'
A Service to Celebrate Peter's life will be held in the Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 26th June 2019 commencing at 11am. The cortege will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 22, 2019