Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip GAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip John GAY


1957 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Phillip John GAY Notice
GAY Phillip John At the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Monday 3rd June 2019 of Heydon Avenue, Wagga Wagga. Dearly loved son of Norma & Bevan (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Ben & Sharee. Brother and brother-in-law of Dawn & John King, Debbie & Wayne Grentell, Robyn (dec'd) & Graham Buckingham. Fond ex-husband of Leanne. Loved Pop of Lucas, Sophia and Riley. Loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. Aged 62 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in The Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Friday 7th June, 2019 commencing at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted at the chapel on behalf of Riverina Cancer Care. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.