|
|
GAY Phillip John At the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Monday 3rd June 2019 of Heydon Avenue, Wagga Wagga. Dearly loved son of Norma & Bevan (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Ben & Sharee. Brother and brother-in-law of Dawn & John King, Debbie & Wayne Grentell, Robyn (dec'd) & Graham Buckingham. Fond ex-husband of Leanne. Loved Pop of Lucas, Sophia and Riley. Loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. Aged 62 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in The Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Friday 7th June, 2019 commencing at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted at the chapel on behalf of Riverina Cancer Care. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 5, 2019