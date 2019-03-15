Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond George (Ray) ANDERSON


1941 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Raymond George (Ray) ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON Raymond George (Ray) Passed away peacefully on Monday 11th March 2019. Loving husband of Lorraine (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Debbie and Sharon & Stan. Cherished poppy to John and Jessica. Poppy Ray to Corrinne and Anthony. Special Friend to Ivy. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 77 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Ray Anderson will be held at the Ganmain Uniting Church on Tuesday 19th March 2019, following the service commencing at 11:00am, the cortege will then proceed to the Ganmain Cemetery, Grave Street. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Beyond Blue will be accepted at the Church.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.