ANDERSON Raymond George (Ray) Passed away peacefully on Monday 11th March 2019. Loving husband of Lorraine (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Debbie and Sharon & Stan. Cherished poppy to John and Jessica. Poppy Ray to Corrinne and Anthony. Special Friend to Ivy. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 77 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Ray Anderson will be held at the Ganmain Uniting Church on Tuesday 19th March 2019, following the service commencing at 11:00am, the cortege will then proceed to the Ganmain Cemetery, Grave Street. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Beyond Blue will be accepted at the Church.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019