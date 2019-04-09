|
|
HEALY Rex John 5.2.1942 - 3.4.2019
Passed away at Bega. Loved husband of Tina. Loved father of Michael and Margaret, father-in-law of Alana. Dearly loved Grandfather of Sienna and Keira. Loved brother of Glenis, Narelle and Kerry (dec'd). Brother-in-law of Graeme, Ian and Norma.
Loved you yesterday
Love you today
Love you always
'You are my sunshine'
'Till we meet again'
Prayers for the Repose of the Soul will be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, Lockhart on Friday 12th April 2019 commencing at 11am. The cortege will then proceed to the Lockhart Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 9, 2019