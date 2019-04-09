Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex HEALY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex John HEALY


1942 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Rex John HEALY Notice
HEALY Rex John 5.2.1942 - 3.4.2019

Passed away at Bega. Loved husband of Tina. Loved father of Michael and Margaret, father-in-law of Alana. Dearly loved Grandfather of Sienna and Keira. Loved brother of Glenis, Narelle and Kerry (dec'd). Brother-in-law of Graeme, Ian and Norma.



Loved you yesterday

Love you today

Love you always



'You are my sunshine'

'Till we meet again'



Prayers for the Repose of the Soul will be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, Lockhart on Friday 12th April 2019 commencing at 11am. The cortege will then proceed to the Lockhart Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.