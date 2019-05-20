|
|
McVICKER Robert Allen Better known as Allen. Beloved husband of the late Margaret McVicker. Loved father and father-in-law of Chris, Pamela & Jim, Sue-Ellen & Ron and Erick & Kim. Loving Pop to his 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Late of Griffith and formerly of Moombooldool, who passed away at Assumption Villa Nursing Home, Leeton on Tuesday 14th May at the age of 91 years. /c A funeral service celebrating Allen's life will be held at the Scotts Presbyterian Church, Griffith on Friday 24th May commencing at 1.00pm, followed by an interment in the Griffith Lawn Cemetery. Donations to Griffith Can-Assist will be gratefully received at the service, or flowers also appreciated. Collier Trenerry Funeral Home 202 Yambil St, Griffith (02) 6962 2140
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 20, 2019