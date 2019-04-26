|
|
KILO Robert (Bob) Charles
Late of Henty, passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 23rd April 2019, aged 72 years.
Dearly loved husdand of Lorraine.
Loved father & father-in-law of
Matthew & Susan, Travis & Hannah.
Dearly loved Pop to Henry, Lucy,
Sophia, Josephine, Freddy & Tommy.
Seventh child of Ernest & Lorna.
Brother to Edward, Jean, Dorothy (dec),
Ena (dec), Ivy, Bill, Margaret,
Bruce, Keith.
'Forever Fishing In Peace'
The relatives and friends are respectfully
informed that Bob's funeral service will be held
on Monday 29th April 2019
commencing at 10.30am.
At St Paul's Lutheran Church, Henty
followed by a interment in the
Henty Lawn cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations to the
Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Center.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 26, 2019