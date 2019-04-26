Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henty Funeral Service
Henty, New South Wales 2658
(02) 6929 3201
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert KILO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Charles (Bob) KILO


1946 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Robert Charles (Bob) KILO Notice
KILO Robert (Bob) Charles

Late of Henty, passed away peacefully on

Tuesday 23rd April 2019, aged 72 years.

Dearly loved husdand of Lorraine.

Loved father & father-in-law of

Matthew & Susan, Travis & Hannah.

Dearly loved Pop to Henry, Lucy,

Sophia, Josephine, Freddy & Tommy.

Seventh child of Ernest & Lorna.

Brother to Edward, Jean, Dorothy (dec),

Ena (dec), Ivy, Bill, Margaret,

Bruce, Keith.



'Forever Fishing In Peace'



The relatives and friends are respectfully

informed that Bob's funeral service will be held

on Monday 29th April 2019

commencing at 10.30am.

At St Paul's Lutheran Church, Henty

followed by a interment in the

Henty Lawn cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations to the

Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Center.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.