YATES Robert James (OAM)



1.8.1928 - 23.5.2019



Passed away at Lockhart & District Hospital on Thursday 23rd May 2019, late of Settler's Village, Wagga Wagga and formerly of 'Barwon' Yerong Creek. Husband of Patricia (dec'd). Loving husband of Julie. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Elayne, Mark and Jane, Wesley and Michelle, Saxon (dec'd), Steven and Leigh Nash, and Christopher Nash (dec'd). Adored Pop of Tom and Gemma, Ashton and Andrew; Robert, Ruby and Rosie; Fraser and Lila; Sam and Jemima; and great-grandpop to Martha and Lenny. Loved son of Henry (Harry) and Alice (Key) Yates (both dec'd). Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Judy Yates, Pam and Lance Boswell, Noel and Tracee Wilson; Graham and Carmel Wilson, and Joy and Gary Schmidt.







'A great servant to his family and community.



A life well lived.'







A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in The Rock Uniting Church on Wednesday 29th May 2019 commencing at 2pm. The cortege will then proceed to the Yerong Creek Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations will be gratefully accepted at the church on behalf of The Asthma Foundation.







Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 25, 2019