Robert Wynne GRAHAM


1923 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Robert Wynne GRAHAM Notice
GRAHAM Robert Wynne 4 September 1923 - 16 April 2019

(Bob)



Passed away peacefully at the Remembrance Village, Wagga Wagga. Much loved husband of Olive, loved father and father-in-law of Carolyn, Pam, Narelle and Owen, Rex and Lorraine, Peter (deceased) and Katrina.

Loving Gramps of six grandchildren and one great grandchild.



Will be sadly missed.



A Service of Thanksgiving will held in the Wesley Uniting Church, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 23rd April 2019 commencing at 11am, after which the cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 18, 2019
