BURKINSHAW Rodney Raymond 'Rod'
20.6.1950 - 17.2.2019
Passed away at Lockhart on Sunday 17th February 2019. Dearly loved husband of Vicki. Loved and loving father and father-in-law of Rita and Brad Tanner, and Shane and Amanda Burkinshaw. Beloved grandfather of Bethany and Emma. Loving son of Ray and Rita Burkinshaw (both dec'd), son-in-law of Roy and Bessie Schneider (both dec'd). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ian and Deb Burkinshaw, Jan and Bernie (dec'd) Hemphill, Roger and Sue Schneider, Bev and Henk Van Ooosten, and Sharon and Bevan Wenzke (both dec'd). Loved Uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 68 years.
'Gone to Heaven's highways.'
A Graveside Service to Celebrate Rod's life will be held in the Lockhart Lawn Cemetery on Saturday 23rd February 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 19, 2019