Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney BURKINSHAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Raymond BURKINSHAW


1950 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Rodney Raymond BURKINSHAW Notice
BURKINSHAW Rodney Raymond 'Rod'

20.6.1950 - 17.2.2019

Passed away at Lockhart on Sunday 17th February 2019. Dearly loved husband of Vicki. Loved and loving father and father-in-law of Rita and Brad Tanner, and Shane and Amanda Burkinshaw. Beloved grandfather of Bethany and Emma. Loving son of Ray and Rita Burkinshaw (both dec'd), son-in-law of Roy and Bessie Schneider (both dec'd). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ian and Deb Burkinshaw, Jan and Bernie (dec'd) Hemphill, Roger and Sue Schneider, Bev and Henk Van Ooosten, and Sharon and Bevan Wenzke (both dec'd). Loved Uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 68 years.



'Gone to Heaven's highways.'



A Graveside Service to Celebrate Rod's life will be held in the Lockhart Lawn Cemetery on Saturday 23rd February 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.