FRASER Ronald Hugh 28.9.1929 - 17.2.2019



Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital Wagga Wagga on Sunday 17th February 2019, surrounded by loving family. Loving husband of Laurel (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of Dianne & Malcolm Densley, Neil & Diane, Garry & Chrissy and Robert & Cathyanne. Brother to Margaret and Allan (both dec), Merle, Ruth and Jan. Loved 'grandpa' to his nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Aged 89 years.



'Loved by so many'



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Wagga Wagga on Friday 22nd February 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 19, 2019
